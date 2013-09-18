Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Forest Laboratories

On July 1, 2014, Actavis (NYSE:ACT) completed the acquisition of Forest Laboratories, creating one of the world’s fastest-growing specialty pharmaceutical companies with annual revenues of more than $15 billion anticipated for 2015.

The combination of Actavis and Forest creates a new breed of specialty pharmaceutical company, with size and scale, a balanced offering of strong brands and generics, a focus on strategic, lower-risk drug development and a flexible, scalable business model that permits it to adapt quickly to ever-changing industry dynamics and drive sustainable, long-term organic growth.

On a pro forma combined basis for full year 2014, Actavis’ brand pharmaceutical business now includes an approximately $2 billion CNS franchise; gastroenterology and women's health franchises valued at approximately $1 billion each; a cardiovascular franchise that generates approximately $500 million; and urology and dermatology/established brand franchises approaching $500 million a year in sales each; as well as emerging and sustainable portfolios in the infectious disease and respiratory therapeutic categories.

Its key marketed brands include Bystolic (nebivolol), Daliresp(roflumilast), Fetzima(levomilnacipran extended-release capsules), Linzess(linaclotide), Namenda(memantine HCl), Namenda XR (memantine HCl), Saphris(asenapine), Savella(milnacipran HCl), Teflaro(ceftaroline fosamil) for injection, TudorzaPressair(aclidinium bromide inhalation powder), and Viibryd(vilazodone HCl).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Forest Laboratories News

FTC files Amicus Brief in Bystolic antitrust litigation
21 June 2023
Allergan pays out $38 million over subsidiaries' sales practices
16 December 2016
Actavis' fourth-qtr 2014 beats expectations
18 February 2015
FDA accepts Actavis NDA for eluxadoline
3 September 2014
More Forest Laboratories news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze