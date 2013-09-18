On July 1, 2014, Actavis (NYSE:ACT) completed the acquisition of Forest Laboratories, creating one of the world’s fastest-growing specialty pharmaceutical companies with annual revenues of more than $15 billion anticipated for 2015.

The combination of Actavis and Forest creates a new breed of specialty pharmaceutical company, with size and scale, a balanced offering of strong brands and generics, a focus on strategic, lower-risk drug development and a flexible, scalable business model that permits it to adapt quickly to ever-changing industry dynamics and drive sustainable, long-term organic growth.

On a pro forma combined basis for full year 2014, Actavis’ brand pharmaceutical business now includes an approximately $2 billion CNS franchise; gastroenterology and women's health franchises valued at approximately $1 billion each; a cardiovascular franchise that generates approximately $500 million; and urology and dermatology/established brand franchises approaching $500 million a year in sales each; as well as emerging and sustainable portfolios in the infectious disease and respiratory therapeutic categories.

Its key marketed brands include Bystolic (nebivolol), Daliresp(roflumilast), Fetzima(levomilnacipran extended-release capsules), Linzess(linaclotide), Namenda(memantine HCl), Namenda XR (memantine HCl), Saphris(asenapine), Savella(milnacipran HCl), Teflaro(ceftaroline fosamil) for injection, TudorzaPressair(aclidinium bromide inhalation powder), and Viibryd(vilazodone HCl).