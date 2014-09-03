FDA accepts Actavis NDA for eluxadoline

Ireland-headquartered generic drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing Actavis' New Drug Application for eluxadoline.
This is an investigational drug for the treatment of diarrhea and abdominal pain in men and women with diarrhea predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D). Actavis' NDA for eluxadoline has been granted priority review status by the FDA.
Rights to the drug were acquired by Actavis along with its $25 billion acquisition of Forest Laboratories, which in turn had bought eluxadoline’s originator Furiex Pharmaceuticals for around $1.1 billion in cash, and up to $30 per share (about $360 million in aggregate) in a contingent value right (CVR), with the aim of expanding its gastro-intestinal business (The Pharma Letter April 29).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze