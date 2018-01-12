Forty Seven Inc is a US biotech committed to advancing immuno-oncology through the engagement of new and complementary phagocytic pathways that enhance anti-tumor efficacy and selectivity.

The company's scientists have discovered that the first macrophage checkpoint —the CD47-SIRPɑ pathway—is an important mechanism for cancer immune evasion. Based on this discovery, Forty Seven Inc became the first to develop and test a novel antibody against CD47 in clinical trials, and it is now seeking to bring its CD47 antibody to the clinic along with other new therapies.

In January 2018, the company announced research collaborations with Germany's Merck KGaA and the Roche unit, Genentech.