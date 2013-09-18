Fresenius Kabi

In April 2017, the company announced it was to acquire Akorn, a USA-based manufacturer and marketer of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and the Merck KGaA biosimilars business.

Akorn produces a diverse portfolio comprising sterile ophthalmics, topical creams, ointments and gels, oral liquids, otic solutions (for the ear), nasal sprays and respiratory drugs in addition to sterile injectables, while the Merck KGaA acquisition comprises the entire development pipeline with a focus on oncology and autoimmune diseases and an experienced team of more than 70 employees in Switzerland.