California-based precision medicine company that has developed its Frontier Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable.

The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer.

Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a direct dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with existing single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors.

Latest Frontier Medicines News

Frontier Medicines lures Astellas exec to be its CMO
13 May 2023
Frontier Medicines nabs Novo Nordisk exec to head business development
28 February 2023
Frontier Medicines progresses deal with AbbVie
5 January 2023
Frontier Medicines raises $88.5 million for oncology and targeted protein degradation pipeline
19 July 2021
