Frontier Medicines

California-based precision medicine company that has developed its Frontier Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable.

The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer.

Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a direct dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with existing single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors.