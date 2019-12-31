Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases.

Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

Latest Fulcrum Therapeutics News

Fulcrum failure sends shares 61% downwards
13 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 17, 2024
19 May 2024
Fulcrum Therapeutics licenses losmapimod to Sanofi
13 May 2024
Fulcrum soars as the FDA lifts clinical hold on FTX-6058 for sickle cell disease
23 August 2023
