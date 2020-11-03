Fusion Pharmaceuticals

The company connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors.

Fusion's first program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial. The company's pipeline also includes FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3, currently in a Phase I study; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1, which has received FDA IND clearance and will begin a Phase I study.

The Canada-based company also has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Response Inhibitors and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R.