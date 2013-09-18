Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Futura

Futura Medical

Futura Medical (AIM: FUM) is a UK developer of products for consumer health care.

Futura Medical (AIM: FUM) is a UK developer of products for consumer health care.

Futura's innovation strategy applies advanced science to develop products with commercial potential using its proprietary transdermal technology. It has eight products in its development pipeline for sexual healthcare and pain relief: CSD500, PET500, MED2002, TPR100, TPR100 Rx, TIB200, SPR300 and CRF100.

The company focuses exclusively on topically applied pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and incorporates existing well-characterized chemical entities into the products.

In addition to the developing portfolio of sexual healthcare and pain relief products it is looking at incorporating our proprietary delivery system DermaSys into other products that may fall outside of these current areas provided that they offer a compelling commercial opportunity, eg. its cellulite reduction product CRF100.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Futura Medical News

Futura Medical out-licenses MED3000 for key Latin American markets
1 September 2021
Futura slumps as suitors bide time on erectile dysfunction drug
19 September 2018
GlaxoSmithKline bags rights to Futura's pain drug TPR100; Biospherics gets patent to develop Dtagatose from Kentucky University
1 July 2010
More Futura Medical news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze