Futura Medical (AIM: FUM) is a UK developer of products for consumer health care.

Futura's innovation strategy applies advanced science to develop products with commercial potential using its proprietary transdermal technology. It has eight products in its development pipeline for sexual healthcare and pain relief: CSD500, PET500, MED2002, TPR100, TPR100 Rx, TIB200, SPR300 and CRF100.

The company focuses exclusively on topically applied pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and incorporates existing well-characterized chemical entities into the products.

In addition to the developing portfolio of sexual healthcare and pain relief products it is looking at incorporating our proprietary delivery system DermaSys into other products that may fall outside of these current areas provided that they offer a compelling commercial opportunity, eg. its cellulite reduction product CRF100.