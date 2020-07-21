A clinical-stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2.

As of August 2023, Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase II clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase IIa trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a recently completed Phase Ib/IIa trial in liver cirrhosis; and an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in a separate Phase IIa trial for the treatment of NSCLC.