IPF market to be worth $3.6 billion by 2029, says GlobalData

23 November 2020
The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019 across the seven major markets (7MM), but this figure will reach $3.6 billion by 2029.

So says GlobalData in its report on the market, which it predicts will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8%, driven in particular by the launches of new pipeline agents and increasing use of combination therapy.

"The disease offers a relatively untapped market for drug developers, especially given the high rate of treatment discontinuation"The company’s new report, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029, highlights six launches as important, Galapagos’ (Euronext: GLPG) ziritaxestat, Fibrogen’s (Nasdaq: FGEN) pamrevlumab, Roche’s (ROG: SIX) PRM-151, Galecto’s (Nasdaq: GLTO) TD-139/GB-0139, Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) CC-90001, and Liminal Bioscience’s (Nasdaq: LMNL) PBI-4050.

