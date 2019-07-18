Saturday 23 November 2024

Boehringer's third deal of July has IPF focus

18 July 2019
Following on from an acquisition in the immuno-oncology field and a licensing agreement in the NASH space, privately-held pharma major has announced a third deal this month.

The German company has announced a new collaboration and license agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics with the goal of developing the South Korean firm’s autotaxin inhibitor, BBT-877, for patients with fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

BBT-877 is currently in Phase I clinical studies and is anticipated to enter Phase II testing within the next 12 months.

