Boehringer's third deal of July has IPF focus

Following on from an acquisition in the immuno-oncology field and a licensing agreement in the NASH space, privately-held pharma major has announced a third deal this month.

The German company has announced a new collaboration and license agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics with the goal of developing the South Korean firm’s autotaxin inhibitor, BBT-877, for patients with fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

BBT-877 is currently in Phase I clinical studies and is anticipated to enter Phase II testing within the next 12 months.