Biogen shares down as IPF study is halted

US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) closed 1.5% down on Wednesday.
The firm has shut down its Phase II study of BG00011 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis because of safety concerns, according to a filing on ClinicalTrials.gov.
BG00011, formerly known as STX-100, is a monoclonal antibody that was picked up by Biogen in its acquisition of Stromedix in 2012. The upfront cost of the deal was $75 million, with additional contingent value payments of up to $487.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze