Boehringer links with MD Anderson to advance new cancer therapies

Boehringer Ingelheim has entered a new multi-year partnership with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to conduct collaborative research to rapidly advance therapies for various types of cancers, including gastrointestinal and lung cancers.

The establishment of a joint Virtual Research and Development Center will enable effective data sharing and analysis between the organizations, said the German family-owned pharma major.

The partnership is built on a flexible framework, allowing for projects to enter at different stages (research, development and/or clinical stage) over several years. It further combines the unique patient-driven drug-development capabilities of MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division with the innovative pipeline of novel medicines from Boehringer Ingelheim.