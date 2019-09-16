Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Boehringer sells rights to failed leukemia option

Pharmaceutical
16 September 2019

Oncoheroes Biosciences and Boehringer Ingelheim have inked a global licensing deal for volasertib, a novel PLK1 inhibitor under development to treat cancer.

Boston, USA-based Oncoheroes has bought IP rights and exclusive rights to research, develop, sell and sublicense the compound, which was previously part of a failed Phase III study in leukemia.

The firm wants to try to develop the compound as a treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma and other pediatric cancer indications.

