BRIEF—Boehringer sells rights to failed leukemia option

Oncoheroes Biosciences and Boehringer Ingelheim have inked a global licensing deal for volasertib, a novel PLK1 inhibitor under development to treat cancer.
Boston, USA-based Oncoheroes has bought IP rights and exclusive rights to research, develop, sell and sublicense the compound, which was previously part of a failed Phase III study in leukemia.
The firm wants to try to develop the compound as a treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma and other pediatric cancer indications.
The financial details of this deal were not disclosed.
