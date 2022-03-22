A biopharma company with a mission to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It is listed on the Euronext Paris.

In March 2022, the gene specialist announced top-line results from the ProTEct-MS study of temelimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a particular pathogenic retroviral envelope protein, under development as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Having already secured positive results at a lower dose in two clinical studies, CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS, GeNeuro said the trial confirmed an “excellent safety profile and tolerability” for higher doses.

Investors were less upbeat, however, with the firm’s share price dropping by over a tenth following the announcement.