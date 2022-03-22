Sunday 24 November 2024

GeNeuro

A biopharma company with a mission to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It is listed on the Euronext Paris.

In March 2022, the gene specialist announced top-line results from the ProTEct-MS study of temelimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a particular pathogenic retroviral envelope protein, under development as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Having already secured positive results at a lower dose in two clinical studies, CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS, GeNeuro said the trial confirmed an “excellent safety profile and tolerability” for higher doses.

Investors were less upbeat, however, with the firm’s share price dropping by over a tenth following the announcement.

Multiple sclerosis treatment fails to impress in mid-stage trial
21 March 2022
GeNeuro falls after Servier hands back MS drug rights
19 September 2018
Positive Phase IIb results under GeNeuro and Servier MS collaboration
26 March 2018
GeNeuro and Servier partner on multiple sclerosis drug candidate GNbAC1
3 December 2014
