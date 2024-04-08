Sunday 24 November 2024

GeneVentiv Therapeutics

A USA-based pre-clinical gene therapy company focused on blood disorders.

OGeneVentiv's lead program, GENV-HEM (AAV8.FVa), is the only single infusion, universal, AAV-based gene therapy able to treat all types of hemophilia.  Unlike other AAV-based hemophilia gene therapies, GENV-HEM is the only gene therapy to utilize neutralizing antibodies to address missing clotting factor.

GENV-HEM has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors and a Letter of Support from the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation.

ReciBioPharm partners with GeneVentiv on first AAV-based gene therapy for hemophilia
13 March 2024
