A biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first and best-in-class immunotherapies for cancer and antibody therapies for rare diseases.

Genexine’s pipeline is built upon two proprietary technologies, hyFc and DNA vaccine platforms. The hyFc platform technology is used for development of long-acting protein drugs, maximizing the half-life of drugs in the human body through fusion with various drugs. Secondly, the DNA vaccine platform works by inserting a genetic fragment involved in protein production into a vaccine, eliciting immune responses in the human body to fight viral infection and cancer cells.

Upon the appointment of Neil Warma as chief executive and president in 2022, the South Korean company announced its goal of being the first Korean biopharmaceutical company to expand onto the global stage, commercializing Genexine’s first products and expanding into the North American and global market.