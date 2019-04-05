Sunday 24 November 2024

Gesynta Pharma

A privately-held Swedish company operating in the fields of microsomal prostaglandin E synthase-1 medical research, drug discovery and clinical and business development.

Based on research from Karolinska Institutet, Gesynta focuses on arachidonic acid research to explore the use of mPGES-1 inhibition in cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The clinical candidate, GS-248, is an oral small molecule being developed for the treatment of microvascular disease in chronic inflammatory conditions.

In April 2019, the company completed a $6.7 financing round to provide funds for Phase II clinical trials in 2020.

BRIEF—Gesynta Pharma raises 6 million euros
5 April 2019
