Gesynta Pharma

A privately-held Swedish company operating in the fields of microsomal prostaglandin E synthase-1 medical research, drug discovery and clinical and business development.

Based on research from Karolinska Institutet, Gesynta focuses on arachidonic acid research to explore the use of mPGES-1 inhibition in cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The clinical candidate, GS-248, is an oral small molecule being developed for the treatment of microvascular disease in chronic inflammatory conditions.

In April 2019, the company completed a $6.7 financing round to provide funds for Phase II clinical trials in 2020.