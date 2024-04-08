Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

Gilgamesh's discovery platform provides a state-of-the-art neurocircuitry-focused translational approach to novel drug candidate optimization and selection. The platform aims to identify and classify novel psychoactive drugs by utilizing complex behavioral assessment, advanced electrophysiology and molecular measures of neuroplasticity.

The company's two lead clinical programs, GM-1020 and GM-2505, have both begun Phase II studies in Major Depressive Disorder as of Q2 2024.