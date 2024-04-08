Sunday 24 November 2024

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage neuroscience company developing best-in-class, rapid-acting treatments for mental health disorders.

Gilgamesh's discovery platform provides a state-of-the-art neurocircuitry-focused translational approach to novel drug candidate optimization and selection. The platform aims to identify and classify novel psychoactive drugs by utilizing complex behavioral assessment, advanced electrophysiology and molecular measures of neuroplasticity.

The company's two lead clinical programs, GM-1020 and GM-2505, have both begun Phase II studies in Major Depressive Disorder as of Q2 2024.

AbbVie dips toe into neuroplastogens with Gilgamesh deal
13 May 2024
$14 million award for Gilgamesh to study novel addiction therapy
14 March 2024
