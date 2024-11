An ophthalmic medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases.

Glaukos pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012.

For the past decade, the company has continued to develop a portfolio of technologically distinct and leverageable platforms to support ongoing pharmaceutical and medical device innovations.