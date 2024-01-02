GliaPharm was created in 2016 as a Swiss federal institute of technology spinout. The company has established a pipeline of compounds through its in-house proprietary drug discovery platform focused on glial cell function. These compounds aim at promoting brain energy metabolism by specifically targeting glial cells.

The company has a project in an orphan monogenic disease with marked brain hypometabolism called GLUT1- deficiency syndrome, as well as other larger indications with brain hypometabolism, including Alzheimer's disease.