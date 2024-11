GNI Group is a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on major diseases prevalent in Asia, especially China and Japan.

GNI Group is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, while its major drug discovery and clinical research teams are based in Shanghai, China.

GNI focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that combat inflammation diseases and cancer including liver, kidney fibrosis and lunch cancers that are particularly common in Asia, resulting in severe morbidity and mortality.

In December 2013, GNI entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement for markets outside of China for Etuary (pirfenidone), an idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treatment drug, with AFT Pharmaceuticals.