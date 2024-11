Backed by Third Rock Ventures and in a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences in kidney disease research, Goldfinch Bio has made swift progress since its launch in 2016.

GFB-887, the company’s TRPC5 inhibitor for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, has entered into Phase I development, and this will be followed into the clinic by GFB-024, which Goldfinch Bio gained rights to from Takeda in 2019.