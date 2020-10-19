Sunday 24 November 2024

Gossamer Bio

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology.

The US company's goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

In March 2023, the US FDA placed a partial clinical hold on all trials of Gossamer Bio’s GB5121 in response to serious adverse events that have been observed in the Phase Ib/II STAR-CNS study, including atrial fibrillation, a sudden death event and a fatal intracranial hemorrhage. Based on these factors, the company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has decided to terminate all ongoing studies and discontinue development of GB5121.

Latest Gossamer Bio News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 10, 2024
12 May 2024
Chiesi and Gossamer Bio ink licensing deal on PAH candidate
7 May 2024
Gossamer Bio drops development of GB5121
5 April 2023
After Phase II miss, Gossamer aims to fail fast and succeed soon
26 April 2022
