The US company's goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

In March 2023, the US FDA placed a partial clinical hold on all trials of Gossamer Bio’s GB5121 in response to serious adverse events that have been observed in the Phase Ib/II STAR-CNS study, including atrial fibrillation, a sudden death event and a fatal intracranial hemorrhage. Based on these factors, the company disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has decided to terminate all ongoing studies and discontinue development of GB5121.