After Phase II miss, Gossamer aims to fail fast and succeed soon

Reporting its second mid-stage flop in as many years, executives at Gossamer Bio (Nasdaq: GOSS) have vowed to quickly shift the focus onto more promising pipeline assets.

The San Diegan company, which is focused on developing candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology, released data from the now-shuttered Phase II SHIFT-UC study on Monday.

The trial, which has been testing the oral prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor GB004 in mild-to-moderate active ulcerative colitis (UC), missed both primary and secondary endpoints.