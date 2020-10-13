Sunday 24 November 2024

Gossamer shares plummet after latest DP2 drug setback

Biotechnology
13 October 2020
Californian company Gossamer Bio (Nasdaq: GOSS) lost more than a third of its market value in Tuesday morning’s trading.

The drugmaker had just announced top-line results from its Phase IIb LEDA trial in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and its Phase II TITAN trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis, neither of which met their primary endpoint.

These trials are testing GB001, a potent and highly selective oral antagonist of the DP2 pathway, a potentially important modulator of the inflammatory cascade in asthma.

