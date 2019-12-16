Saturday 23 November 2024

Novartis to abandon development of fevipiprant in asthma

Pharmaceutical
16 December 2019
novartis_sign_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced further disappointing news for its asthma candidate, with top-line results from its pivotal global Phase III LUSTER-1 and LUSTER-2 studies exploring the efficacy and safety of the investigational oral, once-daily, DP2 receptor antagonist fevipiprant (QAW039).

The pooled analyses of the LUSTER trials did not meet the clinically-relevant threshold for reduction in rate of moderate -to-severe exacerbation compared to placebo over a 52-week treatment period for either of the doses (150mg / 450 mg). The studies included patients who had inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma (GINA Steps 4 and 5) despite receiving inhaled mid-to-high dose corticosteroids (ICS) and at least one additional controller.

In October this year, Novartis released top-line data for fevipiprant showing the drug failed to improve lung function in two late-stage studies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gossamer shares plummet after latest DP2 drug setback
13 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
EC nod for Enerzair Breezhaler as asthma maintenance drug
7 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
New findings for Novartis' fevipiprant suggest 'game changer' for asthma treatment
8 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Strong data for novel asthma products with blockbuster potential
6 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze