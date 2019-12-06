Strong data for novel asthma products with blockbuster potential

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced positive data from the Phase III PALLADIUM trial of asthma candidate QMF149.

The once-daily formulation is a combination of a long-acting beta agonist (LABA) and an anti-inflammatory, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler device.

Data show the study met its primary endpoint, the product showing superiority over mometasone furoate (MF) at medium and high doses in improving lung function.