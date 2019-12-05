Saturday 23 November 2024

More than 10 Novartis projects to move into Phase III within two years

Pharmaceutical
5 December 2019
novartis_tower_large

Even after the approval of five new molecular entities (NME) in 2019, the drug launches and pipeline progress at Novartis (NOVN: VX) show no sign of letting up.

The Swiss pharma giant held an investor event in London on Thursday to provide an update on the latest progress in its R&D pipeline, which the company claims – with some justification – is the best in the industry.

"The near-term brings yet another catalyst-rich period with pipeline progress across the portfolio that can sustain long-term growth"Such claims are backed up by figures showing that Novartis has 60 projects at Phase II stage, with more than 10 of these due to move into Phase III or pivotal studies in 2020 and 2021. More than 90% are projected to be first-in-class or first-in-indication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
As rumored, Novartis confirms buy of The Medicines Company
25 November 2019
Biotechnology
Novartis hits more problems with Zolgensma; studies halted
30 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Strong data for novel asthma products with blockbuster potential
6 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
New products lift Novartis sales by 9%
29 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze