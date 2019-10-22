Friday 6 December 2024

Novartis delivers another strong quarter and lifts full-year guidance

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2019
novartis_tower_large

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) this morning posted financial results for the third quarter of 2019, showing that sales were 12.2 billion (+10%, +13% constant exchange), driven by volume growth of 16 percentage points (constant currency) and well beating the $11.7 billion average in a Refinitiv poll. Strong volume growth was partly offset by the negative impacts of pricing (-2 percentage points cc) and generic competition (-1 percentage point cc).

Operating income was $2.4 billion (+5%, +9% cc) mainly driven by higher sales and productivity, partly offset by growth investments, lower divestments and higher amortization.

Net income was $2.0 billion (+8%, +12% cc) driven by higher operating income and higher income from associated companies. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.90 (+11%, +14% cc), growing faster than net income driven by lower weighted average number of shares outstanding. An analyst consensus forecast provided by FactSet estimated quarterly net income of $2.47 billion and sales of $11.71 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novartis gets FDA nod for new eye drug Beovu
8 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Troubling trial miss affects DP2 hopefuls
22 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
More than 10 Novartis projects to move into Phase III within two years
5 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
New products lift Novartis sales by 9%
29 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
Biotechnology
English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Teva jumps on Ajovy’s impact in children
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Amgen to invest $1 billion in production expansion at Holly Springs
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Muna and GSK to examine dead brains in Alzheimer’s link-up
5 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
GSK expands vaccine collaboration in China with Zhifei
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Briumvi for RRMS
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Analyst sees $66 billion precision medicine growth
5 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A German pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS).




More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK expands vaccine collaboration in China with Zhifei
5 December 2024
First marketing approval in China for Cinclus
5 December 2024
GE drawn to radiopharma boom with strategic buy
5 December 2024
Importance of affordable healthcare to Australians; survey
5 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze