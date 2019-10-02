Latest data nudges Novartis closer to fourth Cosentyx indication

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has presented additional data from the Phase III PREVENT trial on the use of Cosentyx (secukinumab) in non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).
The ongoing study met its primary endpoint at Week 52, showing a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus placebo.
Positive 16-week PREVENT data were a nnounced mid-September and submitted to European Medicines Agency for approval in nr-axSp. These results add to the five-years of clinical data supporting the long-term efficacy and safety of Cosentyx across ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.
