Potential new indication for Cosentyx in patients with nr-axial spondyloarthritis

Biotechnology
17 September 2019
Positive new data from the PREVENT trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx(secukinumab) in patients with nr-axSpA (non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis) have been released by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), a leader in reimagining rheumatology and immuno-dermatology.

The ongoing Phase III trial met its primary endpoint of ASAS40 at Week 16, showing a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus placebo. The trial demonstrated a favorable safety profile consistent with previous clinical trials. All secondary endpoints were also met.

“These study results for Cosentyx build on our long-standing experience in ankylosing spondylitis and are a step toward a new treatment option that could allow patients to realize relief much earlier in axial spondyloarthritis,” said Dr John Tsai, head of global drug development and chief medical officer for Novartis.

