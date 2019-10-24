Updated European label continues Cosentyx expansion

The European regulator has agreed to expand the label for Cosentyx (secukinumab), to include a higher dosage level of 300mg for people with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) secured the approval based on data from MEASURE 3, a three-year study which showed higher response rates at the increased dose level.

The trial found that the safety profile of Cosentyx, the only fully-human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A, was consistent with previous studies.