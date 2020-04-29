Cosentyx on track for massive impact in immunology

Interleukin (IL)-17A blocker Cosentyx (secukinumab) has picked up a new approval in Europe, for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).
The approval is based on data from the Phase III PREVENT study, which met its primary endpoint. Submissions are still under review in the USA and Japan.
The novel biologic has been the subject of heavy investment from Novartis (NOVN: VX), the Swiss pharma giant having spied an opportunity to command a lead across a range of autoimmune disorders.
