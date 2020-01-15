Skyrizi trumps Cosentyx over a year in psoriasis

US drugmaker AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Skyrizi (risankizumab) has met both primary and all ranked secondary endpoints, including superiority at week 52, in a comparison with Cosentyx (secukinumab) in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Skyrizi showed significantly higher rates of skin clearance compared to the Novartis (NOVN: VX) drug, meeting the primary endpoint of superiority with at least a 90% improvement from baseline in the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI 90) at week 52.
"Head-to-head data like these are crucial to help patients and their doctors make informed treatment decisions"Of those who received Skyrizi, 87% achieved PASI 90 compared to 57% of Cosentyx-treated patients, after a year.
