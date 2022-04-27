Shareholders see through Protagonist's spin on trial failure

The stock market provided a telling assessment of Protagonist Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: PTGX) presentation of its top-line results from the Phase II IDEAL study evaluating PN-943 in ulcerative colitis (UC).
Shares in the Californian company were 50% lower after trading on Tuesday as markets digested the fact that the 450mg twice-daily dose did not meet the prespecified primary endpoint.
"We believe the results of the IDEAL study may be paradigm shifting"PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted, alpha-4-beta-7-integrin antagonist. In the trial, 159 patients with moderate-to-severe active UC were randomized to either twice daily with 450 mg or 150 mg PN-943, or placebo, for 12 weeks and analyzed for outcome measures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze