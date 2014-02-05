Grupo Biotoscana is a Colombia-based pharmaceutical company which provides pharma, biological, hospital and oncological products.

Grupo Biotoscana is a Colombia-based pharmaceutical company, majority owned by Advent International and Essex Woodlands. Biotoscana provides pharma, biological, hospital and oncological products.

Founded in 1994, the company has locations in Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Central America, and the Caribbean.

In January 2014 it was announced that Biotoscana had signed an agreement to acquire United Medical, a group of pharmaceutical companies based in São Paulo, Brazil, to create a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with commercialization capabilities throughout South America.