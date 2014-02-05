Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biotoscanainternas-1

Grupo Biotoscana

Grupo Biotoscana is a Colombia-based pharmaceutical company which provides pharma, biological, hospital and oncological products.

Grupo Biotoscana is a Colombia-based pharmaceutical company, majority owned by Advent International and Essex Woodlands. Biotoscana provides pharma, biological, hospital and oncological products.

Founded in 1994, the company has locations in Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Central America, and the Caribbean.

In January 2014 it was announced that Biotoscana had signed an agreement to acquire United Medical, a group of pharmaceutical companies based in São Paulo, Brazil, to create a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with commercialization capabilities throughout South America.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Grupo Biotoscana News

Knight Therapeutics makes 'transformational' acquisition in Brazil
31 October 2019
Eisai enters license deals for Latin America and Japan
5 October 2017
Biotoscana to buy United Medical to create regional specialty pharma group in South America
14 January 2014
BRIEF—Grupo Biotoscana inks $30 million acquisition of Argentinian firm DOSA
13 November 2017
More Grupo Biotoscana news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze