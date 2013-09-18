Sunday 24 November 2024

GW Pharmaceuticals (AIM: GWP) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas.

GW commercialized the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex, which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in 21 countries.

Sativex is also in Phase III clinical development as a potential treatment of pain in people with advanced cancer.

This Phase III program is intended to support the submission of a New Drug Application for Sativex in cancer pain with the US Food and Drug Administration and in other markets around the world.

GW has established a world leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics and has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, including two distinct compounds, GWP42004 and GWP42003, in Phase II clinical development for type 2 diabetes and ulcerative colitis, respectively, and at least two additional programs expected to enter Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in the next 12 months.

GW is licensed by the UK Home Office to work with a range of controlled drugs for medical research purposes.

