HalioDx designs and develops diagnostic tests in oncology utilizing the immune contexture of cancers.

The company's Immunoscore technology integrates immunohistochemistry combined with advanced imaging analysis enabling extraction of spatially-organized tissue molecular information.

Immunoscore is a platform for many cancers, as immune response to tumor is a key hallmark of disease progression.

Founded in 2015 by Jérôme Galon at the Cordeliers Research Center, Paris, France, Immunoscore Colon is the flagship asset of HalioDx, positioned to be a future diagnostic standard for delivering prognostic and predictive information.

HalioDx also develops assets such as Halioseek and Immunosign to help stratifying patients for immunotherapies.

The comnpany collaborates with an increasing number of renowned international clinical groups and biopharmaceutical companies to support clinical utility and ensure rigorous performance validation of its therapies in a large number of cancer indications.