Halozyme Therapeutics

USA-based firm, Halozyme (Nasdaq: HALO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapies that target the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead proprietary program, the investigational drug PEGPH20, applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, potentially providing increased tumor access for co-administered anti-cancer therapies.

Halozyme is currently evaluating if, by breaking down potential barriers to treating cancer, PEGPH20 may help make existing treatments more effective by allowing therapies to reach the tumor.

In addition to their proprietary product pipeline, Halozyme has value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Pfizer, Janssen, Baxalta, AbbVie and Lilly for their Enhanze drug delivery technology platform, which enables biologics and small molecule compounds currently administered intravenously to be delivered subcutaneously.

This technology may also allow for more rapid delivery of therapies that are already delivered subcutaneously.