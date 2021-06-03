Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

heartseed_company

Heartseed

A biotech formed to develop and commercialize cardiac remuscularization therapy developed by Keiichi Fukuda and his group at the Department of Cardiology, Keio University, Tokyo, Japan.

Heartseed has proprietary technologies throughout the entire manufacturing process of the cardiomyocyte-cell product, including purification, cell delivery and iPSC production.

In June 2021, Heartseed and Novo Nordisk announced that they have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement for development, manufacturing and commercialisation of Heartseed’s lead asset, HS-001.

This asset is an investigational cell therapy using purified cardiomyocytes derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, which is currently under development by Heartseed for the treatment of heart failure.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Heartseed News

Novo Nordisk to pay up to $600 million for Heartseed drug rights
1 June 2021
More Heartseed news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze