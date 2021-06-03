A biotech formed to develop and commercialize cardiac remuscularization therapy developed by Keiichi Fukuda and his group at the Department of Cardiology, Keio University, Tokyo, Japan.

Heartseed has proprietary technologies throughout the entire manufacturing process of the cardiomyocyte-cell product, including purification, cell delivery and iPSC production.

In June 2021, Heartseed and Novo Nordisk announced that they have entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement for development, manufacturing and commercialisation of Heartseed’s lead asset, HS-001.

This asset is an investigational cell therapy using purified cardiomyocytes derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, which is currently under development by Heartseed for the treatment of heart failure.