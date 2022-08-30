Sunday 24 November 2024

Henlius Biotech

A biopharmaceutical company working to deliver biologic medicines with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases.

The biotech arm of China’s Fosun Pharma has launched five products in China, with one being approved for marketing in overseas markets. Henlius has built a diversified product pipeline covering more than 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary Hansizhuang (serplulimab，anti-PD-1 mAb) as the backbone.

In August 2022, the company announced plans to expand into the US and European markets following the successful launch of Hansizhuang in China.

Latest Henlius Biotech News

China's Henlius bolsters alliance with India's Intas to launch serplulimab in Europe and India
30 October 2023
Chinese biotechs gear up for global trials to compete overseas
21 November 2022
Henlius doubles down on US trials, touting CDMO business
27 August 2022
Henlius gets busy with commercialization and antibody supply
22 December 2020
