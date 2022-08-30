Henlius Biotech

The biotech arm of China’s Fosun Pharma has launched five products in China, with one being approved for marketing in overseas markets. Henlius has built a diversified product pipeline covering more than 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary Hansizhuang (serplulimab，anti-PD-1 mAb) as the backbone.

In August 2022, the company announced plans to expand into the US and European markets following the successful launch of Hansizhuang in China.