Hermes Pharma is a division of the German pharmaceutical company Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH which was founded more than 100 years ago. It specializes in developing, formulating and manufacturing user-friendly medicines including effervescent and chewable tablets, instant drinks and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs). It has more than 40 years of experience working with pharma, from product development and manufacturing through to regulatory support and product marketing.

In the late 1980s, Hermes Pharma was established and is now a distinct division to provide services to pharmaceutical companies and other third parties looking to tap into its dedicated formulation, development and manufacturing expertise. In 2003, it acquired an Austrian pharmaceutical company operating in a similar area – to strengthen its position as the expert in making medicines more user-friendly, as well as to increase production capacity and flexibility.

Hermes now routinely works with healthcare companies around the globe to help them expand their product lines, as well as grow and differentiate their brands. It offers a ‘one-stop shop’ providing value across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from initial product design and concepting through to specialist project management, manufacturing expertise and assistance with regulatory submission.



