Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

hermes-logo-small

Hermes Pharma

Hermes Pharma is a division of the German pharmaceutical company Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH.

Hermes Pharma is a division of the German pharmaceutical company Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH which was founded more than 100 years ago. It specializes in developing, formulating and manufacturing user-friendly medicines including effervescent and chewable tablets, instant drinks and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs). It has more than 40 years of experience working with pharma, from product development and manufacturing through to regulatory support and product marketing.

In the late 1980s, Hermes Pharma was established and is now a distinct division to provide services to pharmaceutical companies and other third parties looking to tap into its dedicated formulation, development and manufacturing expertise. In 2003, it acquired an Austrian pharmaceutical company operating in a similar area – to strengthen its position as the expert in making medicines more user-friendly, as well as to increase production capacity and flexibility.

Hermes now routinely works with healthcare companies around the globe to help them expand their product lines, as well as grow and differentiate their brands. It offers a ‘one-stop shop’ providing value across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, from initial product design and concepting through to specialist project management, manufacturing expertise and assistance with regulatory submission.


Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Hermes Pharma News

Executive Q&A: Thomas Hein, SVP commercial and regulatory affairs, Hermes Pharma
28 July 2014
More Hermes Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze