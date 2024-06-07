Sunday 24 November 2024

HI-Bio

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for patients with severe immune-mediated diseases (IMDs).

HI-Bio was incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and Monograph Capital to develop precision therapies for immune-mediated diseases and to bring clinical immunology into its next chapter.

The company’s most advanced candidate, felzartamab, is a CD38-targeted antibody shown in clinical studies to deplete CD38+ cells, including plasma and natural killer (NK) cells, which are implicated in a range of indications including antibody-mediated rejection (AMR), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), lupus nephritis (LN) and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN).

