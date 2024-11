A New York-based biotechnology company developing therapeutics focused on preventing cancer relapse and metastasis.

HiberCell is developing therapies that blunt the omnipresent stress-mediated adaptive response of cancer cells.

HC-5404-FU is the first therapeutic candidate from the HiberCell’s stress modulator platform that has direct anti-tumor activity while simultaneously reprogramming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that is foundational to cancer cell survival.