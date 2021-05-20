Sunday 24 November 2024

HiberCell closes $67.4 million Series B financing

20 May 2021
Launched in February 2019 with $60 million financing, US biotech HiberCell today announced that it has completed a Series B financing round for gross proceeds of $67.4 million. Concurrent to this financing, HiberCell closed on a $30 million debt facility with Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC).

The funds will be used to advance HiberCell’s pipeline of clinical product candidates focused on preventing cancer relapse and metastasis.

New investors include: Huizenga Capital Management, Monashee Investment Management, with funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, Hercules Capital, Mount Sinai Innovation Partners and other undisclosed investors

