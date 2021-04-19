Sunday 24 November 2024

Adagio Thera nabs $336 million financing to progress ADG20 antibody

Biotechnology
19 April 2021
adagio_big

US biotech Adagio Therapeutics says it has completed a $336 million Series C financing led by RA Capital Management, with participation from new investors, including Redmile Group, Federated Hermes, Foresite Capital, ArrowMark Partners, PremjiInvest, and another leading healthcare investor.

The financing will support continued advancement of ADG20, Adagio’s lead clinical candidate being developed as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as well potential future coronaviruses.

Existing investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, OrbiMed, Polaris Partners, Mithril, GV, Population Health Partners, Adimab and Omega Funds also participated in the financing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

article
Bioalliance Pharma raises 2M euros of extra capital
12 September 2004
Biotechnology
Omega in $126 million Series C financing
30 March 2021
Biotechnology
HiberCell closes $67.4 million Series B financing
20 May 2021
Biotechnology
Strong showing for Adagio's ADG20 in pre- and post-exposure settings for COVID-19
30 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze