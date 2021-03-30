Omega in $126 million Series C financing

Privately-held US biotech Omega Therapeutics has closed an upsized Series C financing of $126 million.
Proceeds will support the advancement of the company’s lead epigenomic controller candidate, OTX-2002, into Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies.
"Omega is at a pivotal stage of its development, as it prepares to debut several new pipeline assets and advance each toward clinical trials"The money will help to advance the next wave of new pipeline therapeutics that it expects to be generated by the Omega Epigenomic Programming platform, with an initial focus on oncology, regenerative medicine, inflammation, autoimmune, metabolic and rare genetic diseases.
