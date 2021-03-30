Saturday 23 November 2024

Omega in $126 million Series C financing

Biotechnology
30 March 2021
omega_therapeutics_large

Privately-held US biotech Omega Therapeutics has closed an upsized Series C financing of $126 million.

Proceeds will support the advancement of the company’s lead epigenomic controller candidate, OTX-2002, into Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies.

"Omega is at a pivotal stage of its development, as it prepares to debut several new pipeline assets and advance each toward clinical trials"The money will help to advance the next wave of new pipeline therapeutics that it expects to be generated by the Omega Epigenomic Programming platform, with an initial focus on oncology, regenerative medicine, inflammation, autoimmune, metabolic and rare genetic diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ElevateBio bags huge $525 million in Series C round
15 March 2021
Biotechnology
Pyxis Oncology ends busy month $152 million richer
30 March 2021
Biotechnology
Ventus Therapeutics closes $100 million Series B financing
8 April 2021
Biotechnology
Leaps by Bayer and Redmile lead GRO Biosciences funding
3 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze