Ventus Therapeutics closes $100 million Series B financing

US biotech Ventus Therapeutics today announced a $100 million Series B financing led by RA Capital Management, with the proceeds to be used to advance its pipeline of small-molecule medicines against traditionally undruggable targets.

Other participants were from a select syndicate including BVF Partners, Casdin Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Alexandria Venture Investments. Founding investor Versant Ventures also participated in the round, as did existing investor GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts and with a Canadian subsidiary in Montreal, Ventus also closed a $60 million tranched Series A in fourth-quarter 2019 and first-quarter 2020.