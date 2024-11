Based in Waltham, Massachusetts and with a Canadian subsidiary in Montreal, Ventus' drug discovery platforms combine computational technologies with leading-edge structural biology, protein engineering, biophysics and chemistry.

Using two platforms, Ventus expands the set of targets amenable to small-molecule medicines including targets which have never been drugged and others for which existing chemical matter leaves significant room for improvement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of new medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, neurological disorders, and cancer.